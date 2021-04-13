Sign up
Photo 3455
Selling a house: It’s all hands on deck! [Filler]
Plus 3½-year olds just want to help!
Question: At what age does that flip?
Looking back
1 year ago:
No post
2 years ago:
“Fixing an anomaly [Filler]”
3 years ago:
“Mother, daughter and a dress from Grandma”
4 years ago:
“Another travel day”
5 years ago:
“Inside a tulip…”
6 years ago:
“Zephyranthes grandiflora”
7 years ago:
“New lamp”
8 years ago:
“Happy Birthday, Mom”
9 years ago:
“Slightly out of my comfort zone…”
10 years ago:
“Weed”
[ PXL_20210408_204052216.PORTRAIT_S12x9A :: cell phone ]
13th April 2021
13th Apr 21
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
Tags
house
,
granddaughter
,
swiffer
,
grandchild
,
staging
,
tm-p4a
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
LOL! This is too cute. For me, it was when I started liking boys. I was about 13 - I think. Before that, I had to be doing whatever grandmother was doing and right next to her - under her feet all the time.
June 23rd, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
I am not selling my house, but could use a cleaner ;) Too cute!
June 23rd, 2021
Danette Thompson
So cute
ace
So cute
June 23rd, 2021
