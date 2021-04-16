Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3458
Pandemic Puzzle #36
Frank Lloyd Wright's Fallingwater.
The interesting feature of this puzzle is that it's two-sided. The puzzle on the back is a blueprint of the main floor plan. We visited in 2005 (long before my first dSLR and long before joining 365).
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Looks like a good day to row!”
2 years ago:
“Ceiling patches taped and mudded”
3 years ago:
“Marathon Monday”
4 years ago:
“Blue spruce”
5 years ago:
“Watch out!”
6 years ago:
“Pretty flowers? Guess the plant!”
7 years ago:
“Just a fern of some kind…”
8 years ago:
“Pink pollen!”
9 years ago:
“Liquid Torso”
10 years ago:
“Rolling, rolling, rolling …”
[ PXL_20210416_175529550S1152x867 :: cell phone ]
16th April 2021
16th Apr 21
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
3459
photos
47
followers
32
following
947% complete
View this month »
3452
3453
3454
3455
3456
3457
3458
3459
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 4a
Taken
16th April 2021 12:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jigsaw
,
puzzle
,
frank lloyd wright
,
fallingwater
,
jigsaw puzzle
,
pandemic
,
shelter-in-place
,
tm-pandemic-puzzle
,
tm-p4a
,
500pce
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
All of his houses are so amazing! Wonderful puzzle. I'd like to see the back if you ever have time. =)
June 30th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
you are a master in puzzles, nice one!
June 30th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close