Previous
Next
Pandemic Puzzle #36 by rhoing
Photo 3458

Pandemic Puzzle #36

Frank Lloyd Wright's Fallingwater.
The interesting feature of this puzzle is that it's two-sided. The puzzle on the back is a blueprint of the main floor plan. We visited in 2005 (long before my first dSLR and long before joining 365).

Looking back
  1 year ago: “Looks like a good day to row!”
 2 years ago: “Ceiling patches taped and mudded”
 3 years ago: “Marathon Monday”
 4 years ago: “Blue spruce”
 5 years ago: “Watch out!”
 6 years ago: “Pretty flowers? Guess the plant!”
 7 years ago: “Just a fern of some kind…”
 8 years ago: “Pink pollen!”
 9 years ago: “Liquid Torso”
10 years ago: “Rolling, rolling, rolling …”

[ PXL_20210416_175529550S1152x867 :: cell phone ]
16th April 2021 16th Apr 21

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
947% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
All of his houses are so amazing! Wonderful puzzle. I'd like to see the back if you ever have time. =)
June 30th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
you are a master in puzzles, nice one!
June 30th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise