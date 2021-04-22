Sign up
Photo 3463
Puzzle #37
We've been back to in-person church. Covid restrictions are easing. I think I need to drop “Pandemic” from the puzzle titles now.
This one is only 500 pieces:
“99 Beautiful Places”
from
Ravensburger
.
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Another ripple from coronavirus…”
2 years ago:
“Mangoes & cheese”
3 years ago:
“Greg through the Glass [Filler]”
4 years ago:
“His ’n’ Hers…”
5 years ago:
“Camera as photocopier”
6 years ago:
“A beautiful afternoon to spend at a vineyard”
7 years ago:
“Staghorn fern”
8 years ago:
“Only frame on a long travel day”
9 years ago:
“Xu and Markum”
10 years ago:
“More storm damage…”
22nd April 2021
22nd Apr 21
