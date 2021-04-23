Previous
The proverbial hole-in-the-wall with great food by rhoing
Photo 3464

The proverbial hole-in-the-wall with great food

Tiny place. Big flavors. Family run (not “family ran”). Yesterday's post stopped the “pandemic” label for jigsaw puzzles, but still doing carry-out/take-away from restaurants.

The “story” of this restaurant is an interesting one of happenstance, but we're very glad they stopped here instead of continuing on to their prospective destination of Pinckneyville, Illinois. Also glad our neighbors introduced us to it. And finally glad that “mama” has been willing to work with the new owners to pass down the recipes before she retires for good.

[ PXL_20210423_220332993S12x9Atm :: cell phone ]
23rd April 2021 23rd Apr 21

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
949% complete

