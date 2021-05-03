Sign up
Photo 3471
Just a marigold…
This caught my eye by the front door because I don't recall seeing many marigold flowers with such distinctive markings in a second color.
»
Marigold page at PhytoImages
Looking back
1 year ago:
“More iris…”
2 years ago:
“Another look, before cabinets [Filler]”
3 years ago:
“Ailanthus Webworm Moth [Filler]”
4 years ago:
No post
5 years ago:
“Flowers, finally, but …”
6 years ago:
“Powell Hall, St. Louis”
7 years ago:
“Fuchsia”
8 years ago:
“Bleeding heart *vine*”
9 years ago:
“The culprit”
10 years ago:
“When the rain stops and the sun shines?”
[ PXL_20210503_205141867.PORTRAIT_S92x88tm :: cell phone ]
3rd May 2021
3rd May 21
4
1
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
marigold
,
asteraceae
,
tagetes
,
tmflowers
,
tmplants
,
tm-p4a
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
A very pretty one too!
August 6th, 2021
GaryW
What a beautiful flower. Love the color and the petals are very unique!
August 6th, 2021
Danette Thompson
ace
How different it looks isolated.
August 6th, 2021
Jane Pittenger
ace
Great markings and color
August 6th, 2021
