Just a marigold… by rhoing
Photo 3471

Just a marigold…

This caught my eye by the front door because I don't recall seeing many marigold flowers with such distinctive markings in a second color.
» Marigold page at PhytoImages

[ PXL_20210503_205141867.PORTRAIT_S92x88tm :: cell phone ]
3rd May 2021 3rd May 21

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
A very pretty one too!
August 6th, 2021  
GaryW
What a beautiful flower. Love the color and the petals are very unique!
August 6th, 2021  
Danette Thompson ace
How different it looks isolated.
August 6th, 2021  
Jane Pittenger ace
Great markings and color
August 6th, 2021  
