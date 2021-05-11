Sign up
Photo 3479
Iris from below [Travel day]
Gary W
occasionally posts photos of flowers from below and they're usually very interesting. I was pleased with the detail that came through in this image from my phone camera.
»
Iris photos at PhytoImages
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Iris sibirica”
2 years ago:
“So clean & spacious…”
3 years ago:
“More hand-made furniture”
4 years ago:
“Second story this year”
5 years ago:
“Eggs are hatching”
6 years ago:
“Cyclamen sp.”
7 years ago:
“Vows…”
8 years ago:
“Our own garden!”
9 years ago:
“Under the big top”
10 years ago:
“After the last class…”
[ PXL_20210511_201403968S90x84tm :: cell phone ]
11th May 2021
11th May 21
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
3473
3474
3475
3476
3477
3478
3479
3480
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 4a
Taken
11th May 2021 3:14pm
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
iris
,
iridaceae
,
tmflowers
,
tmplants
,
travel-day
,
tm-p4a
