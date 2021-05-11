Previous
Next
Iris from below [Travel day] by rhoing
Photo 3479

Iris from below [Travel day]

Gary W occasionally posts photos of flowers from below and they're usually very interesting. I was pleased with the detail that came through in this image from my phone camera.
» Iris photos at PhytoImages

Looking back
  1 year ago: “Iris sibirica”
 2 years ago: “So clean & spacious…”
 3 years ago: “More hand-made furniture”
 4 years ago: “Second story this year”
 5 years ago: “Eggs are hatching”
 6 years ago: “Cyclamen sp.”
 7 years ago: “Vows…”
 8 years ago: “Our own garden!”
 9 years ago: “Under the big top”
10 years ago: “After the last class…”

[ PXL_20210511_201403968S90x84tm :: cell phone ]
11th May 2021 11th May 21

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
953% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise