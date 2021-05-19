Previous
Our ‘mise en plas’ for tonight’s dinner by rhoing
Photo 3487

Our ‘mise en plas’ for tonight’s dinner

Last fall we got sucked in to watching “Top Chef.” (We basically binged the first 17 seasons.) For Mother’s Day, the kids gave Clare a cooking session with the Season 16 winner, Kelsey Barnard Clark. She, like many chefs across the country, has had to find alternative revenue sources while their restaurants and catering services were closed. Kelsey puts up a calendar for her one-hour cooks and we chose today’s, “Beef and shrimp fajitas.”

When you register, she sends an ingredient list, but no instructions. Then during the two-camera presentation — one is aimed down on her workspace and the other is aimed across the counter at her — she talks through the recipe. It was bit stressful at times keeping up, but dinner was delicious. Homemade tortillas are so easy, we may never buy tortillas again!

» Mise en plas

Will finish this post later; laptop has to reboot!
[ PXL_20210519_225758122S12x8A :: cell phone ]
19th May 2021 19th May 21

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
955% complete

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful surfaces! Did you do the tile work yourself?
August 12th, 2021  
Kathryn ace
Please, what's the trick for homemade tortillas?
August 12th, 2021  
