Our ‘mise en plas’ for tonight’s dinner

Last fall we got sucked in to watching “Top Chef.” (We basically binged the first 17 seasons.) For Mother’s Day, the kids gave Clare a cooking session with the Season 16 winner, Kelsey Barnard Clark. She, like many chefs across the country, has had to find alternative revenue sources while their restaurants and catering services were closed. Kelsey puts up a calendar for her one-hour cooks and we chose today’s, “Beef and shrimp fajitas.”
When you register, she sends an ingredient list, but no instructions. Then during the two-camera presentation — one is aimed down on her workspace and the other is aimed across the counter at her — she talks through the recipe. It was bit stressful at times keeping up, but dinner was delicious. Homemade tortillas are so easy, we may never buy tortillas again!
