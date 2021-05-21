Previous
Chefs making a living during a pandemic [Filler] by rhoing
Photo 3489

Chefs making a living during a pandemic [Filler]

Our [annotated] ingredient/prep list for the virtual cooking class we Zoom’ed two nights ago. There are no temperatures or times, which is what the chef can do to protect the “intellectual property” of their recipes (which, as an economist, I fully support). And for this meal, there are really three components: the homemade tortilla, the filling, and the salsa.

Value for the money? We had a restaurant-quality meal, which we can repeat in the future. Of course, we paid for the ingredients as well, but the priciest items were the proteins.

[ PXL_20210520_012301735.PORTRAIT-O9x675 :: cell phone ]
Thom Mitchell

marlboromaam (Mags)
Yeah. I don't buy much meat anymore. It really is too expensive. I haven't had a good grilled steak in forever.
