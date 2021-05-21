Chefs making a living during a pandemic [Filler]

Our [annotated] ingredient/prep list for the virtual cooking class we Zoom’ed two nights ago. There are no temperatures or times, which is what the chef can do to protect the “intellectual property” of their recipes (which, as an economist, I fully support). And for this meal, there are really three components: the homemade tortilla, the filling, and the salsa.
Value for the money? We had a restaurant-quality meal, which we can repeat in the future. Of course, we paid for the ingredients as well, but the priciest items were the proteins.