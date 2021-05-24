Sign up
Photo 3492
I guess they have to have the sign…
I guess the noise and the wind wouldn't be sufficient clues if you weren't supposed to be onboard? To discourage the cases of “
Hold my beer; watch this
”? At least this is at a hospital, right?
Marshall Browning Hospital, DuQuoin, IL
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Slots?”
(for anchoring to the floor)
2 years ago:
“After”
(finally!)
3 years ago:
“One more row before we leave”
4 years ago:
“Travel day: Delta breaks out the snacks”
5 years ago:
“Some assembly required”
6 years ago:
“Lame post…”
(the boat currently listed for sale)
7 years ago:
“Unknown shrub”
8 years ago:
“Gateway Arch, St. Louis, MO”
9 years ago:
“November 22, 1963”
10 years ago:
“Crescent Train #19”
24th May 2021
