Snapdragon ‘volunteer’ by rhoing
Photo 3495

Snapdragon ‘volunteer’

Not planted here, but here it is nonetheless.
» Genus page at PhytoImages (not a secure page)

[ PXL_20210529_182416573.PORTRAIT_S675x9B20C10tm :: cell phone ]
29th May 2021 29th May 21

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
Danette Thompson ace
Lovely. It's a favorite of mine, but it doesn't grow here.
August 15th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
How beautiful! I love the color. Too hot for them here.
August 15th, 2021  
Kathy ace
I like volunteers. I had sunflowers and zinnias come back this year.
August 15th, 2021  
