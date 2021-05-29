Sign up
Photo 3495
Snapdragon ‘volunteer’
Not planted here, but here it is nonetheless.
»
Genus page at PhytoImages (not a secure page)
[ PXL_20210529_182416573.PORTRAIT_S675x9B20C10tm :: cell phone ]
29th May 2021
29th May 21
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter!
3495
photos
46
followers
31
following
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
snapdragon
,
antirrhinum
,
tmflowers
,
tmplants
,
plantaginaceae
,
tm-p4a
Danette Thompson
ace
Lovely. It's a favorite of mine, but it doesn't grow here.
August 15th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
How beautiful! I love the color. Too hot for them here.
August 15th, 2021
Kathy
ace
I like volunteers. I had sunflowers and zinnias come back this year.
August 15th, 2021
