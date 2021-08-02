Alternatively, “Surprise Lily.” Or scientifically Lycoris squamigera. From Missouri Botanical Garden: “Lycoris squamigera is a late summer-blooming bulb of the Amaryllis family. Strap-like grayish-green leaves (to 12" long and 1" wide) in spring. Leaves die back in summer. Thick naked flower scapes rise to 2' tall in late summer, each bearing 4–7 funnel-shaped, rose-pink tinged with lilac flowers that are quite fragrant. Appearance resembles Belladonna lily (Amaryllis belladonna). Flowering habit somewhat reminiscent of Colchicum.
“Genus name honors a Roman beauty, the mistress of Mark Antony.
“Plants in the genus Lycoris are sometimes commonly called resurrection flower, surprise lily or magic lily because the leaves disappear in summer with the flower spikes seemingly rising from the dead in late summer.”