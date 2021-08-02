Previous
Next
Magic Lily by rhoing
Photo 3558

Magic Lily

Alternatively, “Surprise Lily.” Or scientifically Lycoris squamigera. From Missouri Botanical Garden: “Lycoris squamigera is a late summer-blooming bulb of the Amaryllis family. Strap-like grayish-green leaves (to 12" long and 1" wide) in spring. Leaves die back in summer. Thick naked flower scapes rise to 2' tall in late summer, each bearing 4–7 funnel-shaped, rose-pink tinged with lilac flowers that are quite fragrant. Appearance resembles Belladonna lily (Amaryllis belladonna). Flowering habit somewhat reminiscent of Colchicum.

“Genus name honors a Roman beauty, the mistress of Mark Antony.

“Plants in the genus Lycoris are sometimes commonly called resurrection flower, surprise lily or magic lily because the leaves disappear in summer with the flower spikes seemingly rising from the dead in late summer.”

» Species pages: [ Missouri Botanical Garden] [ PhytoImages ]
» Vegetative state (months before it blooms)

Note. Besides my previous post, there are still no other posts in all of 365 tagging this plant/flower:
» Scientific name: [ lycoris squamigera ] [ [ lycoris-squamigera ] [ lycorissquamigera ]
» Magic lily: [ magic lily ] [ magic-lily ] [ magiclily ]
» Surprise lily: [ surprise lily ] [ surprise-lily ] [ surpriselily ]
» Resurrection lily: [ resurrection lily ] [ resurrection-lily ] [ resurrectionlily ]


Looking back
  1 year ago: “Crape Myrtle shedding bark”
 2 years ago: “Hard to pass up a Monarch…”
 3 years ago: “Keweenaw Waterway Upper Entrance Lighthouse”
 4 years ago: “Parking lot ‘find’”
 5 years ago: “Eastern Pondhawk (male)”
 6 years ago: “An August abstract?”
 7 years ago: “Green River”
 8 years ago: “Silver-spotted skipper”
 9 years ago: “Like shooting fish in a barrel!”
10 years ago: “Car-of-the-Month, August”

[ IMG_2656S12x9Utm :: 60mm ]
2nd August 2021 2nd Aug 21

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
974% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise