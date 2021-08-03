Sign up
Photo 3559
ETSOOI’ed puzzle [Filler]
“Mandalorian: The Child
,” a jigsaw puzzle from Buffalo games. A lame post, and an ETSOOI’ed image at that, but who can resist Grogu (aka, “Baby Yoda”)?
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Which one to choose?”
(last post from my 55–250mm lens)
2 years ago:
“Taking inventory…”
3 years ago:
“Copper Harbor, Michigan”
4 years ago:
“Spindly legs”
5 years ago:
“White-spotted Redectis”
6 years ago:
“New carpeting … finally!”
7 years ago:
“A gorgeous day at the gym”
8 years ago:
“Clare’s official sendoff”
9 years ago:
“Over the fence”
10 years ago:
“96°F, heat index 112°F”
Mags
ace
Oh come on! Who doesn't love Yoda? It's not lame. =)
November 20th, 2021
Thom Mitchell
@marlboromaam
It's a filler *and* ETSOOI'ed. :-\
November 20th, 2021
