Previous
Next
ETSOOI’ed puzzle [Filler] by rhoing
Photo 3559

ETSOOI’ed puzzle [Filler]

“Mandalorian: The Child,” a jigsaw puzzle from Buffalo games. A lame post, and an ETSOOI’ed image at that, but who can resist Grogu (aka, “Baby Yoda”)?

Looking back
  1 year ago: “Which one to choose?” (last post from my 55–250mm lens)
 2 years ago: “Taking inventory…”
 3 years ago: “Copper Harbor, Michigan”
 4 years ago: “Spindly legs”
 5 years ago: “White-spotted Redectis”
 6 years ago: “New carpeting … finally!”
 7 years ago: “A gorgeous day at the gym”
 8 years ago: “Clare’s official sendoff”
 9 years ago: “Over the fence”
10 years ago: “96°F, heat index 112°F”

[ PXL_20210801_151212458PS :: cell phone ]
3rd August 2021 3rd Aug 21

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
975% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Oh come on! Who doesn't love Yoda? It's not lame. =)
November 20th, 2021  
Thom Mitchell
@marlboromaam It's a filler *and* ETSOOI'ed. :-\
November 20th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise