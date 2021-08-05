Sign up
Photo 3561
Macro Tiger
An Eastern Tiger Swallowtail up close. (A more “artsy” shot, so not submitted to any web sites.)
» Species pages: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
UK Butterflies
* ]
*
A single specimen was captured by a boy at Bray, County Wicklow, Ireland in late September (or early October) 1932 and is believed to have been accidentally imported from North America.
5th August 2021
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
Tags
insect
,
butterfly
,
swallowtail
,
lepidoptera
,
eastern tiger swallowtail
,
swallowtail butterfly
,
papilio glaucus
,
tmbutterflies
,
garden-visitor
,
papilionidae
,
papilioninae
,
tminsects
,
tm60mm
,
tmbutterflies2021
