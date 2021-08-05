Previous
Next
Macro Tiger by rhoing
Photo 3561

Macro Tiger

An Eastern Tiger Swallowtail up close. (A more “artsy” shot, so not submitted to any web sites.)
» Species pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ UK Butterflies* ]

* A single specimen was captured by a boy at Bray, County Wicklow, Ireland in late September (or early October) 1932 and is believed to have been accidentally imported from North America.

Looking back
  1 year ago: “Perfect lake level!”
 2 years ago: “Lantana camara: Unopened flowers”
 3 years ago: “Frank Lloyd Wright’s Wyoming Valley School”
 4 years ago: “Stink bug”
 5 years ago: “Black-and-Yellow Argiope”
 6 years ago: “American Pokeweed / Virginia Pokeweed”
 7 years ago: “Pearl Crescent”
 8 years ago: “The long cast comes off (at long last)!”
 9 years ago: “Hey, there’s a master gardener next door!”
10 years ago: “August abstract #2”

[ IMG_2666S75x75Atm :: 60mm ]
5th August 2021 5th Aug 21

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
975% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise