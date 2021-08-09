Previous
Next
Diagnostic only! by rhoing
Photo 3565

Diagnostic only!

The few photos I managed are terrible, but will probably be the only Spicebush Swallowtail photos this year, so this will document that the species was in southern Illinois this year.

“Linnaeus grouped some swallowtails and other butterflies under the genus name Papilio and used the names of heroes from the Trojan War as specific epithets (Tyler 1975). Papilio is the Latin word for butterfly. The subgenus name Pterourus is from the Greek roots ‘ptero’ for wing and ‘ura’ for tail (Borror 1960). Troilus was the son of Priam, king of Troy in Homer’s Iliad” (“Featured Creatures”).

» Submitted as Papilio troilus or “Spicebush Swallowtail” at: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ]
» Species pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ UK Butterflies ]

Looking back
  1 year ago: “Lycoris squamigera”
 2 years ago: “Two credit cards… [Travel day]”
 3 years ago: No post
 4 years ago: “Guarding the soffit”
 5 years ago: “Ripples”
 6 years ago: “Guacamole!”
 7 years ago: “Leaf-footed bug”
 8 years ago: “Summer Azure”
 9 years ago: “Painted Lady (corrected)”
10 years ago: “It's more fun looking out the window with you.”

[ IMG_2736S9x12Atm :: 60mm ]
9th August 2021 9th Aug 21

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
976% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful pic!
December 1st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise