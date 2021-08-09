Diagnostic only!

The few photos I managed are terrible, but will probably be the only Spicebush Swallowtail photos this year, so this will document that the species was in southern Illinois this year.
“Linnaeus grouped some swallowtails and other butterflies under the genus name Papilio and used the names of heroes from the Trojan War as specific epithets (Tyler 1975). Papilio is the Latin word for butterfly. The subgenus name Pterourus is from the Greek roots ‘ptero’ for wing and ‘ura’ for tail (Borror 1960). Troilus was the son of Priam, king of Troy in Homer’s Iliad” (“Featured Creatures”).
» Submitted as Papilio troilus or “Spicebush Swallowtail” at: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ]
» Species pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ UK Butterflies ]