Previous
Next
Lamb’s ear by rhoing
Photo 3647

Lamb’s ear

Posted earlier this year, but the flowers.
Posted 9½ years ago, but a close-up of a leaf.
This is more representative of how this looks most of the year.
» See Missouri Botanical Garden for more information
» Lamb’s ear photos at PhytoImages.siu.edu (http: not a secure https connection)

Looking back
  1 year ago: “A walk in the park [SOOC]”
 2 years ago: “Autumn rowing” (Wow; it’s been so long…)
 3 years ago: No post
 4 years ago: “Looking up [filler]”
 5 years ago: “Autumn”
 6 years ago: “And the answer is: 7 bags.”
 7 years ago: “The ‘inside’ project”
 8 years ago: “Texture”
 9 years ago: “Well *THIS* was a surprise!”
10 years ago: “Looking for green!”

[ PXL_20211104_140524687S9x12tm :: cell phone ]
4th November 2021 4th Nov 21

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
999% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful shot! Love those fuzzy details.
May 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise