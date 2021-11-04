Sign up
Photo 3647
Lamb’s ear
Posted
earlier this year
, but the flowers.
Posted
9½ years ago
, but a close-up of a leaf.
This is more representative of how this looks most of the year.
» See
Missouri Botanical Garden for more information
»
Lamb’s ear photos at PhytoImages.siu.edu
(http: not a secure http
s
connection)
Looking back
1 year ago:
“A walk in the park [SOOC]”
2 years ago:
“Autumn rowing”
(Wow; it’s been so long…)
3 years ago:
No post
4 years ago:
“Looking up [filler]”
5 years ago:
“Autumn”
6 years ago:
“And the answer is: 7 bags.”
7 years ago:
“The ‘inside’ project”
8 years ago:
“Texture”
9 years ago:
“Well *THIS* was a surprise!”
10 years ago:
“Looking for green!”
[ PXL_20211104_140524687S9x12tm :: cell phone ]
4th November 2021
4th Nov 21
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
Tags
leaves
,
plants
,
mint
,
lamb's ear
,
lamiaceae
,
stachys byzantina
,
stachys
,
tmplants
,
tmleaves
,
bells-of-ireland
,
wooly betony
,
tm-p4a
,
korean mint family
,
woolly hedgenettle
Mags
ace
Beautiful shot! Love those fuzzy details.
May 14th, 2022
