Photo 3659
Nothin’ to see here
Just trying to fill out the end of my eleventh year here…
Buffalo Games’ 1000-piece “Las Vegas Night.” Interestingly, I found it available online in November, but it has since gone out of print.
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Off to its new home”
2 years ago:
No post
3 years ago:
“Cabbage White again [Filler]”
4 years ago:
“Coming home from the lake [Filler]”
5 years ago:
“Unknown fungus [Filler #27]”
6 years ago:
“I hope it looks better from the other side”
7 years ago:
“I guess butterfly season is over…”
8 years ago:
“EF-4s in the Heartland”
9 years ago:
“Infrastructure”
10 years ago:
“Stick figures”
[ PXL_20211117_165716557S111x81 :: cell phone ]
17th November 2021
17th Nov 21
0
0
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
3659
photos
42
followers
33
following
1002% complete
View this month »
3652
3653
3654
3655
3656
3657
3658
3659
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 4a
Taken
17th November 2021 10:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jigsaw
,
puzzle
,
las vegas
,
bellagio
,
jigsaw puzzles
,
tm-p4a
,
1000pce
,
tm-puzzles
,
tm-jigsaw-puzzles
