Previous
Next
Off-center by rhoing
Photo 3665

Off-center

If one really misses badly, I suppose the cork material “gives” enough that the corkscrew won’t be forced against the neck of the bottle and crack the bottle… Of course this isn’t an issue at all with twist-tops.

Looking back
  1 year ago: “[Great] Grandma’s cookie jar”
 2 years ago: No post
 3 years ago: No post
 4 years ago: “Out for a post-turkey walk”
 5 years ago: “Vintage juicer”
 6 years ago: “Pine cones, pine needles … and mushrooms!”
 7 years ago: “Arriving Boston at dusk…”
 8 years ago: “Princess flower”
 9 years ago: “‘A hot time on the old Web-er’…”
10 years ago: “At ‘Strawbery Banke’ (Portsmouth, NH)”

[ PXL_20211125_155252273A12x9tm :: cell phone ]
25th November 2021 25th Nov 21

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
1004% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise