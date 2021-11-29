Previous
Travel day Nativity [Filler] by rhoing
Photo 3668

Travel day Nativity [Filler]

When we visit Clare’s mom for her birthday and Thanksgiving, we help her get her house decorated for Christmas. The creche is on the mantel, including the manger that Dad made.

Another 500-mile day. At least it’s not the 580 miles we had when the kids were growing up and the trip “away” no longer ends with big-city traffic as it did when our parents were in suburban-Detroit. While we have always “lost” an hour driving to visit our parents in the Eastern Time Zone since we’ve lived in Carbondale, it’s always been nice to “gain” an hour when we’ve driven home in the Central Time Zone.

Fooled by Google / Pixel 4a / Photos again. Photo file has name “PXL_20211128…,” but the photo was taken on the 27th. When are they going to fix this bug, or does no one else care?

[ PXL_20211128_005025514S12x9tm :: cell phone ]
29th November 2021 29th Nov 21

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
