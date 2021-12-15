Friendship

We met through Greg’s profession (general surgery) almost 21 years ago, but I don’t know how long it’s been since we first began getting together for dinner on a regular basis.
One method or metric for assessing the values of friendships may be who are the first ones you see when Covid numbers appear safe and you and they have been especially diligent and careful. Greg & his wife are among the very few we have seen — carefully — during this time. See them at a distance for her birthday and his birthday in 2020.
» Greg has been a frequent post for me here