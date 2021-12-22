Sign up
Photo 3686
Backfilling from Christmas-time
Our grandson at 14 months. Such a happy and smiley boy almost all the time. Somehow I caught him with a more serious look.
Looking back
1 year ago:
“The focus is real”
2 years ago:
“Christmastime with a 2-year old!”
3 years ago:
“IND [Travel day]”
4 years ago:
“Auntie Grace”
5 years ago:
“Travel day: jet inside the terminal…”
6 years ago:
“My first MRI”
7 years ago:
“Restart the clock… Again.”
8 years ago:
“Older daughter is ‘ARRIVED’”
9 years ago:
“Packaged for customer convenience?”
10 years ago:
“Tree ornament”
[ PXL_20211222_221920597Cs9x12 :: cell phone ]
22nd December 2021
22nd Dec 21
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter!
3694
photos
41
followers
31
following
1012% complete
View this month »
3687
3688
3689
3690
3691
3692
3693
3694
grandson
,
grandchild
,
tm-p4a
,
tmgrandson
,
tmgrandchild
Mags
ace
So cute and sweet! You are blessed grandpa!
August 15th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
aww, too cute.
August 15th, 2022
