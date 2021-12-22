Previous
Backfilling from Christmas-time by rhoing
Photo 3686

Backfilling from Christmas-time

Our grandson at 14 months. Such a happy and smiley boy almost all the time. Somehow I caught him with a more serious look.

Looking back
  1 year ago: “The focus is real”
 2 years ago: “Christmastime with a 2-year old!”
 3 years ago: “IND [Travel day]”
 4 years ago: “Auntie Grace”
 5 years ago: “Travel day: jet inside the terminal…”
 6 years ago: “My first MRI”
 7 years ago: “Restart the clock… Again.”
 8 years ago: “Older daughter is ‘ARRIVED’”
 9 years ago: “Packaged for customer convenience?”
10 years ago: “Tree ornament”

[ PXL_20211222_221920597Cs9x12 :: cell phone ]
22nd December 2021 22nd Dec 21

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
Mags ace
So cute and sweet! You are blessed grandpa!
August 15th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
aww, too cute.
August 15th, 2022  
