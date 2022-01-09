Previous
Next
Yeeaah, another puzzle by rhoing
Photo 3697

Yeeaah, another puzzle

“Imperial Hotel Peacock” — a Frank Lloyd Wright design. A 500-piece puzzle from galison.

Looking back
  1 year ago: “Cutting cables”
 2 years ago: “Tennessee Brew Works [Travel day ETSOOI]”
 3 years ago: No post
 4 years ago: “Seemannia sylvatica”
 5 years ago: No post
 6 years ago: “Uninspired”
 7 years ago: “New growth”
 8 years ago: “Saint David”
 9 years ago: “Back to a ‘routine’? [SOOC]”
10 years ago: “Three rows in a row!”
11 years ago: “Thom’s Jerrys”

[ PXL_20220109_164332191S75x75B :: cell phone ]
9th January 2022 9th Jan 22

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1019% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne ace
Bravo ! Seems to be a difficult one !
September 21st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise