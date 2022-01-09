Sign up
Photo 3697
Yeeaah, another puzzle
“Imperial Hotel Peacock” — a Frank Lloyd Wright design. A 500-piece puzzle from galison.
PXL_20220109_164332191S75x75B :: cell phone
9th January 2022
9th Jan 22
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
3720
photos
41
followers
33
following
3713
3714
3715
3716
3717
3718
3719
3720
Tags
jigsaw
,
peacock
,
puzzle
,
frank lloyd wright
,
jigsaw puzzles
,
tm-p4a
,
500pce
,
tm-puzzles
,
tm-jigsaw-puzzles
,
galison
,
imperial hotel
,
imperial hotel peacock
Corinne
ace
Bravo ! Seems to be a difficult one !
September 21st, 2022
