Previous
Next
One down; four to go by rhoing
Photo 3742

One down; four to go

Not a photograph, [real] camera or phone; lame or not-so-lame. But it serves the purpose of 365 being my “photographic journal.”

As indicated a few days ago, this class is going to be a pretty consuming activity for the next five weeks, so not a lot of time for real photography with a lens. I agreed to “teach” this class because I don’t know much about the topic and I’m curious to know, so I will embed myself into the necessary research to get the “students” and me started with a basic understanding of cryptocurrency and related topics. Today was the first “class”; the topics for today are in the left margin of the image:
» Introduction
   · Disclaimers
» “Money”: Definitions and functions
   · Definition of Money
   · Functions of Money
   · Historical Examples
   · Three “types” of money through history
   · Did money replace barter?
» A brief history of money
   · A look back in time

The opening “slide” I had on the screen while the “students” were arriving was a cartoon. (In my experience, the use of humor is never a bad idea in a lecture or presentation context.) Since I can’t put someone else’s graphic here, I’ll just provide a link to the Seattle Times editorial cartoon with the accompanying text from the artist/author, David Horsey.

[ Screenshot_20220317 ]

Looking back
  1 year ago: “More photos to show Google”
 2 years ago: “Four days before shelter-in-place”
 3 years ago: “American sweet gum: the infamous ‘sticker ball’”
 4 years ago: “Tupperware bowl!”
 5 years ago: “March Madness”
 6 years ago: “Columbine”
 7 years ago: “Cucumber cactus”
 8 years ago: “And then back again!”
 9 years ago: “Waffles!”
10 years ago: “Animal, mineral or vegetable?”
11 years ago: “Wake-up bubbles”
17th March 2022 17th Mar 22

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1076% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise