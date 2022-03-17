One down; four to go

Not a photograph, [real] camera or phone; lame or not-so-lame. But it serves the purpose of 365 being my “photographic journal.”
As indicated a few days ago, this class is going to be a pretty consuming activity for the next five weeks, so not a lot of time for real photography with a lens. I agreed to “teach” this class because I don’t know much about the topic and I’m curious to know, so I will embed myself into the necessary research to get the “students” and me started with a basic understanding of cryptocurrency and related topics. Today was the first “class”; the topics for today are in the left margin of the image:
» Introduction
· Disclaimers
» “Money”: Definitions and functions
· Definition of Money
· Functions of Money
· Historical Examples
· Three “types” of money through history
· Did money replace barter?
» A brief history of money
· A look back in time
The opening “slide” I had on the screen while the “students” were arriving was a cartoon. (In my experience, the use of humor is never a bad idea in a lecture or presentation context.) Since I can’t put someone else’s graphic here, I’ll just provide a link to the Seattle Times editorial cartoon with the accompanying text from the artist/author, David Horsey.