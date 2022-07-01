Sign up
Photo 3702
Fiery Skipper + Black-eyed Susan
Nothing much to see here.
Species pages
» Fiery Skipper (
Hylephila phyleus
): [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
UK Butterflies
]
» Black-eyed Susan (
Rudbeckia hirta
) : [
PhytoImages.siu.edu
] [
Missouri Botanical Garden
]
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Spilosoma virginica (Virginian Tiger Moth)”
2 years ago:
“Pandemic Puzzle #7 (Chocolate)”
3 years ago:
“Great Spangled Fritillary”
4 years ago:
“In our garden”
5 years ago:
“Barn quilt [Filler]”
6 years ago:
“Sachem”
7 years ago:
“Lagerstroemia indica”
(Crape myrtle)
8 years ago:
“4-frame day”
9 years ago:
“Cabbage White (female)”
10 years ago:
“Summer”
11 years ago:
“Hey.”
1st July 2022
1st Jul 22
Mags
ace
What a wonderful skipper! I don't think I've ever seen one like that.
December 14th, 2022
