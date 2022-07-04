Previous
Fourth of July cookout by rhoing
Photo 3702

Fourth of July cookout

… but it bodes to be too hot to be grilling when the guests are here, so I grilled the shrimp in the morning and they’ll get tossed into the dish this evening.

Looking back
  1 year ago: “Happy Fourth of July!”
 2 years ago: “The Other Side of a Zebra Swallowtail”
 3 years ago: “Fourth of July concert 2019” (YouTube video post of cannon)
 4 years ago: “Fourth of July prep”
 5 years ago: “American Lady”
 6 years ago: “Happy Fourth of July!”
 7 years ago: “A couple layers short …”
 8 years ago: “Rowing on the Fourth of July [video]”
 9 years ago: “Poor photo/Major success!”
10 years ago: “Got cicadas?” (Not a very Fourth of July’y post!)
11 years ago: “Fourth of July”

[ PXL_20220704_161220312SOOC75x100tm :: cell phone ]
4th July 2022 4th Jul 22

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
