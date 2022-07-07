Previous
Milkweed sprouting by rhoing
Milkweed sprouting

I’m fascinated that the sprout comes out of the ground with the seed cover intact as a sort of “cap” on top. I wonder if this serves as a form of protection until the first leaves are ready to pop out.

» Asclepias tuberosa images at PhytoImages (not a secure https page)

