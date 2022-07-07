Sign up
Photo 3705
Milkweed sprouting
I’m fascinated that the sprout comes out of the ground with the seed cover intact as a sort of “cap” on top. I wonder if this serves as a form of protection until the first leaves are ready to pop out.
Asclepias tuberosa
images at PhytoImages
7th July 2022
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Tags
plant
tmplants
apocynaceae
tmmacro
tm60mm
butterfly milkweed
asclepias tuberosa
butterfly-weed
pleurisy root
chigger flower
