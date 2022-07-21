Visiting Mimi & Papa

I’m 7½ months behind in posting, with little-to-no hope of ever catching up if I try to post something — even fillers — for [most] every day. Currently, I’m quite “stuck” in mid-December — I have nothing very interesting to post that isn’t just the 2021 version of something posted at least once in a previous December.
Soooo, with a visit this month (July 2022) from our older daughter with her daughter, and a photo project related to the visit, I’m going to try posting somewhat contemporaneously and fill in the missing months as I can.
Today we picked up mother-and-daughter at the St. Louis airport. By the time we got near home (~2 hours away), we were going right past one restaurant on Jenny’s list for this visit. So here is our oldest grandchild, and older granddaughter — yes, another grandchild, another girl, was born during the currently-missing 7½ months — at the widely-known 17th Street Barbecue. She is now ~4y 9m old and has grown up so much in the last several months. It will turn out to be a delightful visit … despite the heat that engulfs the country right now. We will do outside things in the morning and dash from AC-to-AC during the hot times of the days.