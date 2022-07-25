Previous
BFFs by rhoing
Photo 3688

BFFs

Today they went home. Their flight was super-delayed, but eventually it did depart. Pickup in Massachusetts had to be rearranged to the other grandparents because baby brother would be in bed, preventing Daddy from meeting them at the airport.

The delay in St. Louis afforded us the opportunity to get the fliers some lunch before they left, and the Steak ’n’ Shake near Lambert-St. Louis International Airport was an excellent option. If the flight status changed, we could get there in a hurry.

Technology note This particular restaurant did not have servers at 1 p.m. on a Monday. Ordering by touch screens near the front door.

[ PXL_20220725_175759902S12x9Atm :: cell phone ]
25th July 2022

