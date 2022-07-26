Pearl Crescent [Filler]

This reminds me of the [Christian] church calendar. We have the seasons of Advent, then Christmas, and a few months later, Easter. And when those liturgical seasons end, we return to “ordinary time.” So it is when daughter & granddaughter go home: it’s back to the quiet routine of our “ordinary” life. No photos today, so this is a filler from two days ago.
I am quite certain that this is a Pearl Crescent, but I will submit to my two butterfly/insect sites for confirmation, if only to establish (for scientific purposes), that this species was in Carbondale in late-July this year.