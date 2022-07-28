All over town. New infrastructure.

Fiber optic. What. An. Operation. Other utilities have to come in and mark their lines. Before the conduit for the fiber optic can be buried, they have to actually “get eyes on” the other lines. They had to dig in front of our house to visually confirm the location of the gas line. Then they drill a hole horizontally — and carefully — to where the next box will be. Once the hole is drilled, they pull the drill bit back … pulling the conduit in. So there have been orange tubes sticking up out of the ground everywhere.
Eventually, they bury these 200+ pound concrete-and-fiberglas boxes. Fairly straightforward with a backhoe, right? Well, see the blue flags? That's the City's water line. The large fiber optic box will barely fit between the curb and the water line. When buried it will be flush to the ground.
But as I started: What. An. Operation. Is it any wonder that internet service is priced where it's priced? The provider has huge outlays before they sign up a single customer. This kind of business or industry makes for great classroom analysis!
No post for yesterday. As I promised myself, I wouldn't use fillers just to fill the 365 grid.