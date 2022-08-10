Previous
Eastern Tiger Swallowtail [Filler] by rhoing
Eastern Tiger Swallowtail [Filler]

The dark form female. I liked this shot for the purple flower visible through the hole in the forewing. Another filler as I’m making sure the house is ship-shape for Clare’s return this evening. :)

» Submitted as Papilio glaucus or “Eastern Tiger Swallowtail” at: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ]
» Species pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ UK Butterflies* ]
* A single specimen was captured by a boy at Bray, County Wicklow, Ireland in late September (or early October) 1932 and is believed to have been accidentally imported from North America.

[ IMG_3634S12x9tm :: 60mm ]
10th August 2022 10th Aug 22

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Mags ace
Beautiful capture! Hoping things go well for Clare and you.
September 16th, 2022  
