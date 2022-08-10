Eastern Tiger Swallowtail [Filler]

The dark form female. I liked this shot for the purple flower visible through the hole in the forewing. Another filler as I’m making sure the house is ship-shape for Clare’s return this evening. :)
* A single specimen was captured by a boy at Bray, County Wicklow, Ireland in late September (or early October) 1932 and is believed to have been accidentally imported from North America.