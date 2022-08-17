Sign up
Photo 3723
Common Buckeye
Some years I see a lot of these; some years I don’t. I didn’t post any I was able to photograph in 2014 or 2015, but there are some this far north this year.
» ID’ed as
Junonia coenia
or “Common Buckeye”: [
Butterflies & Moths of North America
] [
BugGuide
]
» Species pages: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
UK Butterflies
]
»
North American
J. coenia
vs. UK
J. villida
at Wikipedia
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Not your usual butterfly image [Filler]”
2 years ago:
“Water break view”
3 years ago:
“Food for the journey…”
4 years ago:
“New-to-me dragonfly”
5 years ago:
“Transport problem solved!”
6 years ago:
“Another Vanessa”
7 years ago:
“Benjamin Harrison Presidential Home”
8 years ago:
“Res Hall guardian”
9 years ago:
“A new skipper!”
10 years ago:
“#600 is a new one!”
(Hardly ever see Sulphurs in our yard & certainly not to photograph)
11 years ago:
“The Hand of God?”
17th August 2022
17th Aug 22
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
insect
,
butterfly
,
lepidoptera
,
common buckeye
,
junonia coenia
,
tmbutterflies
,
bamona-confirmed
,
garden-visitor
,
nymphalidae
,
nymphalinae
,
brushfooted butterfly
,
bugguide-confirmed
,
tminsects
,
tm60mm
,
tmbutterflies2022
Mags
ace
How beautiful!
September 22nd, 2022
