Common Buckeye by rhoing
Photo 3723

Common Buckeye

Some years I see a lot of these; some years I don’t. I didn’t post any I was able to photograph in 2014 or 2015, but there are some this far north this year.

» ID’ed as Junonia coenia or “Common Buckeye”: [ Butterflies & Moths of North America ] [ BugGuide ]
» Species pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ UK Butterflies ]
» North American J. coenia vs. UK J. villida at Wikipedia

[ IMG_3746S56x56Utm :: 60mm ]
17th August 2022 17th Aug 22

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Mags ace
How beautiful!
September 22nd, 2022  
