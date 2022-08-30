Sign up
Photo 3736
So tiny
A busy morning painting and not many good frames today.
Looking back
1 year ago:
“No more rolling out”
2 years ago:
“Glad I checked and confirmed”
3 years ago:
“End of the line for an 11-year old mini-tower”
4 years ago:
“Variegated Fritillary”
5 years ago:
“Painted Lady”
6 years ago:
“Our going-home present from TSA…”
7 years ago:
“Autumn Joy”
8 years ago:
“A River Runs Through It”
9 years ago:
“I knew I had today’s post!”
10 years ago:
“Short-winged Meadow Katydid”
11 years ago:
“August abstract #8: hexagons”
[ PXL_20220830_214516202S100x75Cstm :: cell phone ]
30th August 2022
30th Aug 22
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4
4
365
Pixel 4a
30th August 2022 5:45pm
baby
foot
granddaughter
tiny
grandchild
tmgranddaughter
tm-p4a
tmgrandchild
