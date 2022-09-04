Sign up
Photo 3741
Such a chill baby
Not quite 3 months old.
Looking back
1 year ago:
No post
2 years ago:
“From seed [Filler]”
3 years ago:
“Pearl Crescent … with photo-bombing ant”
4 years ago:
“Couldn’t keep the old one clean anymore…”
5 years ago:
“Crayfish”
6 years ago:
“Viceroy [filler]”
7 years ago:
“Backyard weed”
8 years ago:
“[Almost] A roof!”
9 years ago:
“Farewell to Summer Companion #2!!”
10 years ago:
“‘Red-banded Hairstreak’: A new one!”
11 years ago:
“Layers”
PXL_20220904_141931630S75x75Atm :: cell phone
4th September 2022
4th Sep 22
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
baby
,
granddaughter
,
grandchild
,
tmgranddaughter
,
tm-p4a
,
tmgrandchild
Mags
ace
Oh my gosh! Look at all that curly black hair!!! So cute and precious.
November 3rd, 2022
KAL
ace
Adorable smile!
November 3rd, 2022
