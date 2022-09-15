Previous
Next
Eastern Tailed-blue (on Black-eyed Susan) by rhoing
Photo 3751

Eastern Tailed-blue (on Black-eyed Susan)

Didn’t get the crisp shot from the 60mm macro lens I’d hoped I’d get, but good enough to document that this species was here this summer.
» Submitted as Cupido comyntas or “Eastern Tailed-Blue” to BAMONA and BugGuide
» Species pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ ‘Related’ species at UK Butterflies ]

Looking back
  1 year ago: “‘99 Bicycles’ [No need to comment]”
 2 years ago: “Tonya”
 3 years ago: “Two days in a ‘row’”
 4 years ago: “Ohio Statehouse Rotunda”
 5 years ago: “Travel day: Back to SeaTac”
 6 years ago: “Through the kitchen window”
 7 years ago: “Frisco”
 8 years ago: “Gray Hairstreak” A similar, tiny blue butterfly
 9 years ago: “Celebrating a former pastor…”
10 years ago: “A-one, an-a-two…”
11 years ago: “‘Cool’ shadows?”

[ IMG_3819S75x75tm :: 60mm ]
15th September 2022 15th Sep 22

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1027% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Lovely detailed capture! Our wild woodland black-eyed susans just don't get that dark in the center. That's almost black for sure.
November 13th, 2022  
Thom Mitchell
@marlboromaam I "scored" a bunch of mature Black-eyed Susans a year ago when the local garden club had to rip out a bed prior to some underground work along the main state highway that runs through town.
This photo also captures how small this butterfly species is!
November 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise