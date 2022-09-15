Sign up
Photo 3751
Eastern Tailed-blue (on Black-eyed Susan)
Didn’t get the crisp shot from the 60mm macro lens I’d hoped I’d get, but good enough to document that this species was here this summer.
» Submitted as
Cupido comyntas
or “Eastern Tailed-Blue” to
BAMONA
and
BugGuide
» Species pages: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
‘Related’ species at UK Butterflies
]
Looking back
1 year ago:
“‘99 Bicycles’ [No need to comment]”
2 years ago:
“Tonya”
3 years ago:
“Two days in a ‘row’”
4 years ago:
“Ohio Statehouse Rotunda”
5 years ago:
“Travel day: Back to SeaTac”
6 years ago:
“Through the kitchen window”
7 years ago:
“Frisco”
8 years ago:
“Gray Hairstreak”
A similar, tiny blue butterfly
9 years ago:
“Celebrating a former pastor…”
10 years ago:
“A-one, an-a-two…”
11 years ago:
“‘Cool’ shadows?”
[ IMG_3819S75x75tm :: 60mm ]
15th September 2022
15th Sep 22
2
1
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
insect
,
butterfly
,
lepidoptera
,
black-eyed susan
,
eastern tailed-blue
,
asteraceae
,
rudbeckia hirta
,
tmflowers
,
tmbutterflies
,
tmplants
,
lycaenidae
,
cupido comyntas
,
garden-visitor
,
polyommatinae
,
bamona-submitted
,
bugguide-submitted
,
tminsects
,
tm60mm
,
tmbutterflies2022
Mags
ace
Lovely detailed capture! Our wild woodland black-eyed susans just don't get that dark in the center. That's almost black for sure.
November 13th, 2022
Thom Mitchell
@marlboromaam
I "scored" a bunch of mature Black-eyed Susans a year ago when the local garden club had to rip out a bed prior to some underground work along the main state highway that runs through town.
This photo also captures how small this butterfly species is!
November 13th, 2022
This photo also captures how small this butterfly species is!