First follow-up

The surgeon could tell that the patient has followed directions and not put weight on the foot, so —
» The cast came off.
» Walking boot attached.
» Still no weight for a few more days, then begin putting weight on it.
Arrow points to the fused joint (first metatarsal and first cuneiform). It’s not a joint that moves much anyway — 5° according to the surgeon. Since Clare’s gait has been accommodating the arthritis anyway, fusing the joint will be not make much difference in terms of movement and her gait.
If, like me, you only know “cuneiform” from the ancient method of writing on clay tablets, this may help: cuneiform at Wikipedia.