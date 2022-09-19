Previous
Next
First follow-up by rhoing
Photo 3756

First follow-up

The surgeon could tell that the patient has followed directions and not put weight on the foot, so —
» The cast came off.
» Walking boot attached.
» Still no weight for a few more days, then begin putting weight on it.

Arrow points to the fused joint (first metatarsal and first cuneiform). It’s not a joint that moves much anyway — 5° according to the surgeon. Since Clare’s gait has been accommodating the arthritis anyway, fusing the joint will be not make much difference in terms of movement and her gait.

If, like me, you only know “cuneiform” from the ancient method of writing on clay tablets, this may help: cuneiform at Wikipedia.

Looking back
  1 year ago: “Gotcha! [With a moral dilemma]”
 2 years ago: “Zinnia [Filler #186]”
 3 years ago: “One of our favorite places…”
 4 years ago: “‘'Astyanax' Red-spotted Purple’ [Filler]”
 5 years ago: “… and new life (to be)”
 6 years ago: “Beanie Baby: Princess”
 7 years ago: “More than a paper cut…”
 8 years ago: “Young buck”
 9 years ago: “My first ‘,’”
10 years ago: “Morning dew”
11 years ago: “A man with two watches…”

[ PXL_20220919_141408612S75x100tmPS :: cell phone ]
19th September 2022 19th Sep 22

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1029% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Interesting illustration! Hope she continues to do well.
November 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise