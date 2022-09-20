Sign up
Photo 3757
Windmill, selective coloring [Filler]
At Bobbie’s house since Clare is home with her foot up.
But I cannot ID the four butterflies in the image. ;)
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Reassembled”
2 years ago:
“Pandemic Puzzle #18”
Why
this
made the Popular page, I cannot guess
3 years ago:
“Apparently, it’s now the Painted Lady time of year”
4 years ago:
No post
5 years ago:
“Using all available space [Filler]”
6 years ago:
“Grace”
7 years ago:
“Nailed”
8 years ago:
“‘Green-bar’ paper, anyone?”
9 years ago:
“Only subject of the day…”
10 years ago:
“When your Mac needs recharged…”
11 years ago:
“Butterfly bush”
20th September 2022
20th Sep 22
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
butterflies
,
windmill
,
selective-coloring
,
selectivecoloring
,
tmbutterflies
,
tmselectivecoloring
,
tmlameposts
,
tmfiller
,
tm-p4a
