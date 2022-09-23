Busy day in the garden—
» Painted Lady
» Lady Beetle
» Pipevine Swallowtail
» Fiery Skipper
» Eastern Tailed-Blue
» and this, a “Basilica Orbweaver,” with three egg sacs dangling from the top of the “snare.”
From BugGuide.net, “The latin name, lemniscata, meaning ‘hanging ribbons’, appears to be descriptive of the eggsacs.
The common name comes from the shape of the snare, resembling the domed ceilings inside some cathredrals.”
Looking back
1 year ago: “”
2 years ago: “”
3 years ago: “”
4 years ago: “”
5 years ago: “”
6 years ago: “”
7 years ago: “”
8 years ago: “”
9 years ago: “”
10 years ago: “”
11 years ago: “”