Previous
Next
Basilica Orbweaver by rhoing
Photo 3760

Basilica Orbweaver

Busy day in the garden—
» Painted Lady
» Lady Beetle
» Pipevine Swallowtail
» Fiery Skipper
» Eastern Tailed-Blue
» and this, a “Basilica Orbweaver,” with three egg sacs dangling from the top of the “snare.”

From BugGuide.net, “The latin name, lemniscata, meaning ‘hanging ribbons’, appears to be descriptive of the eggsacs.
The common name comes from the shape of the snare, resembling the domed ceilings inside some cathredrals.”

Looking back
  1 year ago: “”
 2 years ago: “”
 3 years ago: “”
 4 years ago: “”
 5 years ago: “”
 6 years ago: “”
 7 years ago: “”
 8 years ago: “”
 9 years ago: “”
10 years ago: “”
11 years ago: “”

[ IMG_3826S12x8Atm :: 60mm ]
23rd September 2022 23rd Sep 22

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1030% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise