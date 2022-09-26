Sign up
Photo 3763
High-tech walking boot
Clare’s companion after her recent foot surgery: [
x-ray
] [
model
].
It has a built-in air pump to fill in space and provide more support than the case alone.
»
Genesis Mid-Calf Full Shell Walker at Breg.com
» Oddly (or not-so-oddly?), from the same company as the
Polar Care Cube Cold Therapy System
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Soybean Looper Moth [Filler]”
2 years ago:
“The not-as-pretty side?”
3 years ago:
“Post #3000: A new-for-me moth … either way!”
4 years ago:
“Great Spangled Fritillary”
5 years ago:
“Beautiful day for a row…”
6 years ago:
“Rowing gear [filler #21]”
7 years ago:
“Balcony view for the next week — Ahhhh…”
8 years ago:
“Pearl Harbor”
9 years ago:
“Three generations … but probably not what you think”
10 years ago:
“Stink Bug on Black Pearl”
11 years ago:
“Sunrise at BTV…”
26th September 2022
26th Sep 22
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
walking
,
medical
,
technology
,
boot
,
post-op
,
walking boot
,
tm-p4a
,
post-op boot
,
medical technology
