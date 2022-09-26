Previous
High-tech walking boot by rhoing
Photo 3763

High-tech walking boot

Clare’s companion after her recent foot surgery: [ x-ray ] [ model ].
It has a built-in air pump to fill in space and provide more support than the case alone.
» Genesis Mid-Calf Full Shell Walker at Breg.com
» Oddly (or not-so-oddly?), from the same company as the Polar Care Cube Cold Therapy System

[ PXL_20220926_192826230U75x100tm :: cell phone ]
26th September 2022

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
