Previous
Next
Fiery Skipper [Filler] by rhoing
Photo 3769

Fiery Skipper [Filler]

It was a busy day in the garden six days ago:
» Basilica Orbweaver spider (my 365 post for the day)
» Lady beetle (BugGuide post)
» Pipevine Swallowtail butterfly (Butterflies and Moths of North America post)
» Painted Lady butterfly
» Eastern Tailed-Blue
» and this Fiery Skipper

» ID’ed as Hylephila phyleus or “Fiery Skipper” at BAMONA
» Species pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ UK Butterflies ]

Looking back
  1 year ago: “Bicycle caliper brake [Filler]”
 2 years ago: “Time to trim the bangs”
 3 years ago: “Biking on the beach”
 4 years ago: “Painted Lady”
 5 years ago: “New-to-me moth”
 6 years ago: “Danni”
 7 years ago: “There *was* some blue sky this week! [SOOC]”
 8 years ago: “First time snorkeling!”
 9 years ago: “Sunday morning surprise”
10 years ago: “My ‘poor man’s macro lens’”
11 years ago: “Fall flowers”

[ IMG_3846S75x75tm :: 60mm ]
29th September 2022 29th Sep 22

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1032% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise