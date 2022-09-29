Sign up
Photo 3769
Fiery Skipper [Filler]
It was a busy day in the garden six days ago:
»
Basilica Orbweaver spider
(my 365 post for the day)
»
Lady beetle
(BugGuide post)
»
Pipevine Swallowtail butterfly
(Butterflies and Moths of North America post)
» Painted Lady butterfly
» Eastern Tailed-Blue
» and this Fiery Skipper
» ID’ed as
Hylephila phyleus
or “Fiery Skipper” at
BAMONA
» Species pages: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
UK Butterflies
]
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Bicycle caliper brake [Filler]”
2 years ago:
“Time to trim the bangs”
3 years ago:
“Biking on the beach”
4 years ago:
“Painted Lady”
5 years ago:
“New-to-me moth”
6 years ago:
“Danni”
7 years ago:
“There *was* some blue sky this week! [SOOC]”
8 years ago:
“First time snorkeling!”
9 years ago:
“Sunday morning surprise”
10 years ago:
“My ‘poor man’s macro lens’”
11 years ago:
“Fall flowers”
[ IMG_3846S75x75tm :: 60mm ]
29th September 2022
29th Sep 22
0
0
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
insect
,
butterfly
,
skipper
,
lepidoptera
,
hesperiidae
,
fiery skipper
,
hylephila phyleus
,
tmbutterflies
,
bamona-confirmed
,
garden-visitor
,
hesperiinae
,
tminsects
,
tm60mm
,
tmfiller
,
tmskippers
,
tmbutterflies2022
