Photo 3774
Modest Katydid [Filler]
Yep, that’s the common name for
Montezumina modesta
.
» ID’ed as
Montezumina modesta
or “Modest Katydid” at
BugGuide
» Species page at
BugGuide
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Sigh. Just another puzzle. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯”
2 years ago:
“My old phone couldn't have done this…”
3 years ago:
“Sunset and crescent moon over Hilton Head”
4 years ago:
“Sweaty selfie”
5 years ago:
“Can I help you?”
6 years ago:
“Monarch”
7 years ago:
“Gulf Fritillary (my first)”
8 years ago:
“Kalaupapa and Kalaupapa National Historical Park”
9 years ago:
“Smudged selfie”
10 years ago:
“Happy flower”
11 years ago:
“Sunset wedding reception…”
1st October 2022
1st Oct 22
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
