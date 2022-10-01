Previous
Modest Katydid [Filler] by rhoing
Photo 3774

Modest Katydid [Filler]

Yep, that’s the common name for Montezumina modesta.

» ID’ed as Montezumina modesta or “Modest Katydid” at BugGuide
» Species page at BugGuide

[ IMG_3886S100x75tm :: 60mm ]
1st October 2022 1st Oct 22

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
