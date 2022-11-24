Sign up
Photo 3875
Happy Thanksgiving!
Mom’s pumpkin pie.
[ PXL_20221124_210844638SOOC100x75tm :: cell phone ]
Looking back
1 year ago:
“#7 is coming…”
2 years ago:
“Happy Birthday, Mom!”
3 years ago:
No post
4 years ago:
“Old-fashioned pharmacy”
5 years ago:
“4. Not 5. 4.”
(a speed limit sign!)
6 years ago:
“Leaves”
7 years ago:
“‘Cabbage tree’ maybe?”
8 years ago:
“680 miles. One frame. 11:25 p.m. Any questions?”
9 years ago:
“‘Decadence’?”
10 years ago:
“Jenny & Steve”
11 years ago:
“Before the turkey!”
24th November 2022
24th Nov 22
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
pie
,
holiday
,
dessert
,
pumpkin
,
thanksgiving
,
ohio
,
fremont
,
whipped cream
,
pumpkin pie
,
tm-p4a
