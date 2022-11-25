Previous
Buick Super by rhoing
Out for a walk again, and going by the auto shop. (It’s really the only walk-able route starting from Mom’s house.) I believe this was the only indicator that this car is a Buick. Well, if you don’t recognize the hood ornament or badge on the hood.

[ PXL_20221125_191706316A100x75tm :: cell phone ]

Thom Mitchell

Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Photo Details

Mags ace
Those are some wide white walls!
March 11th, 2023  
