Photo 3876
Buick Super
Out for a walk again, and going by the auto shop. (It’s really the only walk-able route starting from Mom’s house.) I believe this was the
only
indicator that this car is a Buick. Well, if you don’t recognize the
hood ornament
or badge on the hood.
[ PXL_20221125_191706316A100x75tm :: cell phone ]
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Off-center”
2 years ago:
“[Great] Grandma’s cookie jar”
3 years ago:
No post
4 years ago:
No post
5 years ago:
“Out for a post-turkey walk”
6 years ago:
“Vintage juicer”
7 years ago:
“Pine cones, pine needles … and mushrooms!”
8 years ago:
“Arriving Boston at dusk…”
9 years ago:
“Princess flower”
10 years ago:
“A hot time on the old Web-er”
11 years ago:
“At ‘Strawbery Banke’ (Portsmouth, NH)”
25th November 2022
25th Nov 22
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
3876
photos
40
followers
37
following
3869
3870
3871
3872
3873
3874
3875
3876
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 4a
Taken
25th November 2022 2:17pm
vintage
,
cars
,
super
,
buick
,
ohio
,
fremont
,
hood ornament
,
autos
,
vintage cars
,
classic cars
,
buick super
,
tm-p4a
ace
Those are some wide white walls!
March 11th, 2023
