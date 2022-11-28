Previous
The ‘Thousandth’ Piece by rhoing
The ‘Thousandth’ Piece

[I consider this a “geeking-out” or “nerding-out” post, rather than a jigsaw puzzle post.]
Another 27×37 = 999 piece puzzle, in which two pieces have been divided into three. I did battle with Photoshop’s Magnetic Lasso for a couple days to select the border around the three pieces in question, but here you can see there are two pieces above the bordered-triple and two pieces below the bordered-triple. So 27×37 … + the extra 1 = 1,000.

As previously noted: when we assemble the border, I often count the pieces on all four sides to make sure the sides and top-and-bottom match. When it’s a 27×37 grid, I find it fun to find the “extra” piece. Yeah, this again summarizes (in part) the type of personality Clare has to tolerate in being married to me. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

» This puzzle is another Thomas Kinkade (“Wine Country Living”), the last of an 8-puzzle boxed set.

[ PXL_20221129_022433071PS100x75tm :: cell phone ]

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Photo Details

