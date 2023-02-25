Sign up
Photo 4023
Seussian tree
Second tree comes down today.
There’s more space here for dropping a tree than in
our younger daughter’s Massachusetts neighborhood
.
Little did we know in December…
[ PXL_20230225_153344030_9x12tm :: cell phone ]
Looking back
1 year ago:
“‘Filler’ (as with the end of the meal *and* a ‘filler’ post)”
2 years ago:
“Mom’s meat sauce”
3 years ago:
“A downtown surprise”
4 years ago:
“The hardest choice: flooring”
5 years ago:
“Easy to spot your fellow rowers!”
6 years ago:
“Whew!”
7 years ago:
“Back in costume storage”
8 years ago:
“Sago palm III”
9 years ago:
“Opposite”
10 years ago:
“More sharp objects…”
11 years ago:
“Got mud?”
12 years ago:
“A Brief History of Computing”
25th February 2023
25th Feb 23
1
0
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Mags
ace
Hope it was taken down without any problems or damage to anything else.
October 23rd, 2023
