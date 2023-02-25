Previous
Seussian tree by rhoing
Photo 4023

Seussian tree

Second tree comes down today.
There’s more space here for dropping a tree than in our younger daughter’s Massachusetts neighborhood.
Little did we know in December…

[ PXL_20230225_153344030_9x12tm :: cell phone ]

25th February 2023

Mags ace
Hope it was taken down without any problems or damage to anything else.
October 23rd, 2023  
