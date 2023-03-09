Sign up
Photo 4035
Mother and son [Filler]
Another filler from the Vrbo-weekend gathering. It’s so hard to photograph this guy right now; I take what I can get!
[ PXL_20230304_191659376.PORTRAIT_12x9tm :: cell phone ]
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Purple Passion”
2 years ago:
“Asian take-out”
3 years ago:
“On the merry-go-round with Papa [ETSOOI]”
4 years ago:
“I said this is a highly-anticipated part of every day!”
5 years ago:
“Amorphophallus titanum”
6 years ago:
“Lunch at Skeleton Point”
7 years ago:
“Breaking up the band (post #1900)”
8 years ago:
“Does *anyone* love their printer?”
9 years ago:
“’Twas a lovely day for a row”
10 years ago:
“A new resident in the dresser-top neighborhood”
11 years ago:
“Angles and lines”
12 years ago:
“Ash Wednesday”
9th March 2023
9th Mar 23
0
0
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
mother
,
daughter
,
son
,
grandchildren
,
grandson
,
grandchild
,
grandsons
,
tmdaughter
,
tmfiller
,
tmgrandson
,
tmgrandchild
,
tmgrandchildren
,
tmgrandsons
,
tmmother
,
tmson
