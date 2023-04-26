Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4077
At the ice rink
The 5½-year old is taking ice skating lessons, so we converged on the ice rink to watch: Auntie Grace, Mimi, and Mommy. I had the privilege to see this last week while mommy and daddy were still out-of-town.
[ PXL_20230426_203503651_12x8tm :: cell phone ]
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Painting is finished!”
2 years ago:
“They tried and they tried…”
(Never an HP again)
3 years ago:
“Clare’s new project”
4 years ago:
“Blue False Indigo”
5 years ago:
“Still had to get my feet wet…”
6 years ago:
“Leaky hose”
7 years ago:
“Final homecoming”
8 years ago:
“It’s that time of year…”
9 years ago:
“Our ‘redone’ bedroom”
10 years ago:
“Frangipani”
11 years ago:
“Wildflowers”
12 years ago:
“Japanese Maple”
26th April 2023
26th Apr 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4085
photos
33
followers
37
following
1119% complete
View this month »
4078
4079
4080
4081
4082
4083
4084
4085
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
26th April 2023 4:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
family
,
sisters
,
daughters
,
mothers
,
tmgrace
,
tmjenny
,
tmdaughters
,
tmclare
,
tm-p4a
,
tmmothers
,
tmsisters
Mags
ace
Very lovely ladies with great smiles.
January 12th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close