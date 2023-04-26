Previous
Next
At the ice rink by rhoing
Photo 4077

At the ice rink

The 5½-year old is taking ice skating lessons, so we converged on the ice rink to watch: Auntie Grace, Mimi, and Mommy. I had the privilege to see this last week while mommy and daddy were still out-of-town.

[ PXL_20230426_203503651_12x8tm :: cell phone ]

Looking back
  1 year ago: “Painting is finished!”
 2 years ago: “They tried and they tried…” (Never an HP again)
 3 years ago: “Clare’s new project”
 4 years ago: “Blue False Indigo”
 5 years ago: “Still had to get my feet wet…”
 6 years ago: “Leaky hose”
 7 years ago: “Final homecoming”
 8 years ago: “It’s that time of year…”
 9 years ago: “Our ‘redone’ bedroom”
10 years ago: “Frangipani”
11 years ago: “Wildflowers”
12 years ago: “Japanese Maple”
26th April 2023 26th Apr 23

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1119% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Very lovely ladies with great smiles.
January 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise