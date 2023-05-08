Caterpillar watch

Our master gardener friend texted, “Keep a close eye on those caterpillars. Don't want anything nearby upon which a bird can perch. If you see them ‘disappearing’ before they make cocoons, the caterpillars are probably being ‘poached’ and you will need to concoct a solution. … With 20+ on the plant, beware those birds!” I suppose I could camp out in a lawn chair while they load up on their preferred food.
I've been rescreening window screens and bought a roll of screen wire I can't use (wrong color and I opened the roll), but I think I will use it next year to throw over the milkweeds when the Monarch caterpillars emerge and see if I can protect the caterpillars from their predators.