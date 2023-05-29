Sign up
Photo 4105
Beers on the patio
Backfilling; no need to comment.
Probably hosting Raymond & Jeanne for a Memorial Day-appropriate cookout. Four glasses; at least three different beer selections. And I can guess which one was mine. :)
[ PXL_20230529_204518204_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
May 29 posts
1 year ago:
“Reenactment [Filler]”
2 years ago:
“Snapdragon ‘volunteer’”
3 years ago:
“Little things…”
4 years ago:
“And the historic house is gone...”
5 years ago:
“Montréal Tower from the Botanical Garden”
6 years ago:
“Thiokol Rocket Garden; Promontory, Utah”
7 years ago:
“Common whitetail”
8 years ago:
“An impossible ID”
9 years ago:
“Birds do it. Bees do it. …”
10 years ago:
“Melted peppermint sticks”
11 years ago:
“Waiting for the clouds to clear…”
12 years ago:
“In the yard…”
29th May 2023
29th May 23
Tags
beers
,
cookout
,
memorial day
,
etsooi
,
on1
,
tm-p4a
,
craft beers
,
tm29may
