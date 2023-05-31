Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4107
Finishing out the month
I had a few posts of milkweed plants and Monarch butterfly caterpillars early in the month, but at that time there were no flowers. Now there are flowers galore.
Here is an Eastern Carpenter Bee visiting the “milkweed” (aka
Asclepias tuberosa
).
[ PXL_20230531_181752361_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
May 31 posts
1 year ago:
“War of 1812: Military Music [Filler]”
2 years ago:
“Memorial Day dinner”
3 years ago:
“Hand-painted china”
4 years ago:
“First time in 7 months!”
And once again, it’s been a long time…
5 years ago:
“Notre-Dame Basilica organ and organist, Pierre Grandmaison”
6 years ago:
“Travel day [Filler]”
7 years ago:
“Didn’t know what I had here…”
8 years ago:
“Our old-man-of-the-house…”
(Now
I
am the old-man-of-the-house…)
9 years ago:
“Last [official] day!”
(RETIREMENT!)
10 years ago:
“Sensitive plant”
11 years ago:
“‘Untitled’ (or perhaps ‘Stringy, purple flowers’)”
12 years ago:
“Screened-in egglings”
31st May 2023
31st May 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4618
photos
43
followers
46
following
1231% complete
View this month »
4487
4488
4489
4490
4491
4492
4493
4494
Latest from all albums
4490
122
4491
4492
123
124
4493
4494
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
31st May 2023 11:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
insect
,
plants
,
bees
,
carpenter bee
,
apidae
,
tmbeesandwasps
,
tmflowers
,
hymenoptera
,
tmplants
,
apocynaceae
,
garden-visitor
,
dogbane
,
eastern carpenter bee
,
tminsects
,
butterfly milkweed
,
xylocopa virginica
,
asclepias tuberosa
,
butterfly-weed
,
pleurisy root
,
chigger flower
,
tm-p4a
,
our-yard
,
tm31may
Mags
ace
Gorgeous blooms!
January 15th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close