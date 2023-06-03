Sign up
Photo 4109
Blue False Indigo
Still backfilling.
A young fruit, opened to immature seeds, from our Blue False Indigo (
Baptisia australis
).
One fruit:
lots
of seeds. (I count about three dozen.)
One plant?
Lots
of fruits.
Selective coloring (B&W to the background).
[ PXL_20230603_150206262_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
June 3 posts
1 year ago:
“Out for a row”
2 years ago:
“The last clove [Filler]”
3 years ago:
“More interference patterns”
4 years ago:
“Technology … grrrrr”
5 years ago:
“Montmorency Falls”
6 years ago:
“Moth [Post #2300]”
7 years ago:
“Virginia Bluebells [filler #12]”
8 years ago:
“Jamie”
9 years ago:
“11th hour”
10 years ago:
“Variegated Fritillary”
11 years ago:
“A green visitor”
12 years ago:
“Life … will find a way.”
3rd June 2023
3rd Jun 23
2
0
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4621
photos
43
followers
46
following
1232% complete
4490
4491
4492
4493
4494
4495
4496
4497
Tags
plant
,
seeds
,
pods
,
blue false indigo
,
fabaceae
,
tmplants
,
tmfruit
,
baptisia australis
,
tm-p4a
,
tm03jun
Mags
ace
Very nice! I like your use of selective color and the detail you captured in the seeds.
January 16th, 2025
Thom Mitchell
ace
@marlboromaam
Thanks! The background was relatively neutral to start with, but forcing it to B&W really improved the focus on the open fruit.
January 16th, 2025
