Blue False Indigo by rhoing
Photo 4109

Blue False Indigo

Still backfilling.

A young fruit, opened to immature seeds, from our Blue False Indigo (Baptisia australis).
One fruit: lots of seeds. (I count about three dozen.)
One plant? Lots of fruits.

Selective coloring (B&W to the background).

[ PXL_20230603_150206262_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Mags ace
Very nice! I like your use of selective color and the detail you captured in the seeds.
January 16th, 2025  
Thom Mitchell ace
@marlboromaam Thanks! The background was relatively neutral to start with, but forcing it to B&W really improved the focus on the open fruit.
January 16th, 2025  
